Railways Illustrated October 2026 covers major developments across Britain’s rail network, from heatwave-driven steam bans and diesel substitutions to the celebrated return of D9015 Tulyar after a remarkable 29-year overhaul. Features include the story of BR sectorisation and locomotive pool codes, a nostalgic look at the dependable Class 31 fleet, unusual “oddball” locomotives and preservation highlights. The issue also reports on new Class 99 arrivals, DB Cargo UK’s sale, fleet news, railtour developments and heritage railway events.