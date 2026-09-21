This issue celebrates 50 years of the powerful Class 56, following a varied career that has encompassed heavy freight, overseas-built examples, withdrawal and preservation. Readers can also discover some of the most desirable modern-traction railway books, explore unusual locomotives that stood apart from their classmates and enjoy a nostalgic portfolio of Britain’s railways during the green-diesel era of the 1960s. A further photographic selection captures memorable scenes through an enthusiast’s lens. The issue is completed by up-to-date industry news, rumours, fleet and heritage coverage, pictorial pages, informed commentary, reviews, railwayana and the latest scale-modelling releases.