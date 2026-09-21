Marking 40 years since the launch of Network SouthEast, this issue recalls the bold branding, colourful trains and wide-ranging routes that transformed London and South East passenger services. Another feature heads to Portugal’s spectacular Douro Valley to experience the world’s last regular passenger workings behind English Electric Class 1400 locomotives. There’s also a celebration of notable locomotives and units from the preservation era, a nostalgic return to Network SouthEast territory and a striking selection of reader photographs. Alongside these features are the latest fleet, heritage and industry developments, plus Model Spot, reviews and railway collectables.