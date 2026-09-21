Packed with evocative railway history, this issue presents a colourful pictorial from the latest diesel galas and traces the working lives of Southampton’s distinctive Class 07 dock shunters. Readers are granted a fascinating look inside the One:One Collection at the former Hornby factory in Margate, while the second instalment on unusual locomotive disposals recalls scrapyard pyramids, abandoned conversions and other extraordinary endings. A nostalgic feature celebrates the versatile Class 33 “Cromptons”, whose duties eventually ranged far beyond Southern territory. Current news, fleet and preservation updates, reader photography, reviews, collectables and the regular Model Spot complete an absorbing issue.