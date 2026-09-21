This issue brings together modern traction, railway history and practical inspiration, beginning with five days of Class 37 action aboard the Branch Line Society’s ambitious “Because We Can 4” charter. Pip Dunn investigates some of the strangest fates to befall withdrawn diesel and electric locomotives, while an accessible photography guide offers advice for improving your railway images. Further features visit Poland’s surviving English Electric-derived locomotives and recall Class 50s at work in 1980s Cornwall. Add the latest news, fleet developments, heritage reports, reviews, railwayana and Model Spot, and there is plenty for every modern-traction enthusiast.