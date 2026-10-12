Profi November 2026 focuses on the latest developments in farm machinery, precision farming and practical machinery ownership. Highlights include an exclusive comparison test of the Massey Ferguson 8S.265 Xtra with Dyna E-Power and Dyna-VT transmissions, a first drive of the new Massey Ferguson 7S Mark 2 and Valtra T6, a practical test of the Siloking Selfline diet feeder with NIR technology, used JCB Loadall buying advice, innovative drilling projects, spot-spraying technology and a revisit to a long-serving Challenger MT875B.