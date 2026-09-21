This issue examines reliability, productivity and the engineering behind modern farm equipment. Fendt’s high-horsepower 942 Vario receives a long-term review, while Claas’s Rollant 630 Uniwrap baler and Kränzle pressure washer face practical testing. The new Claas Axion 8.290 and Reiter Respiro merger provide driving impressions, with used-buying advice covering Kuhn Megant drills and workshop coverage following a hydraulic-pump overhaul. Visit Weaving Machinery’s new factory, learn about solar-powered crop drying and follow a contractor’s direct-drilling operation. Further reports revisit a hardworking McCormick MC115, explore Kverneland’s brand history and examine tracked forage wagons, business expansion and notable machinery sales.