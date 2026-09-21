This issue combines long-term ownership insight with practical tests of tractors, handlers and drilling equipment. New Holland’s T7.230 Auto Command receives an extended review, while the Kramer KT316 telehandler and Lemken Solitair DT cultivator drill undergo detailed testing. Driving impressions cover John Deere’s updated 6M and 6R tractors, the budget-focused Lovol P5130 and Rabe’s ZTH telehandler. Used buyers get guidance on long-wheelbase Massey Ferguson tractors, front presses and the overhaul of ZF’s S-Matic transmission. Further features explore AI bird control, Vervaet beet harvesters, drone contracting, Claas baling equipment and Albanwise Farming’s powerful Steiger 525, alongside Cereals coverage and machinery news.