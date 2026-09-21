This issue puts major harvesting machinery and electric alternatives through their paces. The Valtra S416 faces a full tractor test, while New Holland’s FR780 self-propelled forage harvester is assessed in grass and maize. Electric power takes centre stage with the Manitou MLT625e telehandler, HiSun Stryker UTV, Garford Rootwave weeder and Zasso Electroherb system. Further driving impressions cover Kuhn’s Master M plough and a remote-controlled mower, while used-machinery advice examines Shelbourne Reynolds diet feeders. Discover on-farm sprayer modifications, New Holland’s ForageCam system, developments in no-till drilling and higher-output spraying, plus factory insight, farm-auction highlights and the latest machinery news.