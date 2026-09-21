This issue delivers an extensive comparison of seven 100hp loader tractors, focusing on loader performance, control and ease of use. Practical tests cover Kuhn’s low-power front-and-rear mower combination and the compact Claas Evion 430 combine, while driving impressions feature the Claydon Evolution drill, Claas Cerex baler and John Deere 8R 540. Used buyers receive detailed guidance on the Fendt 828 Vario and its Deutz engine. Further coverage includes automatic silage-clamp sheeting, spot-spraying maps, remote tractor operation, auto-steering systems and square-baler density technology. Farm revisits, paperwork-saving apps, machinery news and technical insight complete this information-packed edition.