profi international Harvest 2025

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What's in the issue

Written for farmers and contractors by a dedicated team of professional journalists, profi delivers the hard business information today's tough farming environment demands.

Guarantee your copy every month with a subscription to profi and get each issue delivered direct to your door, whilst saving money on the shop price.

profi is published every four weeks (13 issues each year) with a cover price of £4.99.

The free copy of Farm Machinery is only available to UK subscribers.

View a sample issue of profi below...