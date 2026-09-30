Issue 435 looks back at the 2026 Tow Show, including features from PROF, The IVR and Derek Firminger. HAAS Alert looks at how their Safety Cloud system can help save lives and J&J Conversions report on a vehicle handover to RPM Littleport. We have reports from exhibitors from this year’s Tow Show including Apex, Centrad, Call Assist, Nugent, Broadway Insurance, Totalkare and Creative Funding. The AA announce their next generation of recovery vehicles and Call Assist report on their recent Which? Breakdown Survey success.