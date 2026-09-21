This issue showcases exceptional vehicles, innovative safety equipment and the people who keep Britain moving. Richford Motor Services reveals a spectacular DAF XG 530 heavy-recovery truck, equipped by Boniface and wrapped in tribute to England’s 1966 World Cup victory. Redtronic introduces its UK-made Night-Angel Curve scene light, designed to provide powerful, integrated illumination around modern service vehicles. An interview celebrates Gary Leahy Worrall’s 25 years with Recovery Equipment Direct, while Coventry technician Ross Templeman is named RAC Patrol of the Year. Tow Show information, the latest RTX report, fleet investments, equipment news and new recovery-vehicle builds round out the issue.