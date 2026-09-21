This issue celebrates craftsmanship, professionalism and the recovery community’s wider contribution. The inaugural Pride of the Fleet Awards recognise outstanding working recovery vehicles while supporting the Recovery Industry Support Charity. J&J Conversions creates a bespoke power-lift vehicle for Riverside Motors, demonstrating how close collaboration can deliver a truck tailored to everyday operational needs. The Tow Show Awards Dinner preview invites nominations for Lifetime Achievement, Breakdown Hero and Best Newcomer honours. Manchetts Recovery also transports the Knife Angel sculpture in support of its national anti-violence campaign. Reports from the IFBA show, Tow Show updates, new equipment, training and industry news complete the issue.