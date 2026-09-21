This issue looks towards the recovery industry’s future while showcasing outstanding modern equipment. The new Tow Show College Zone introduces automotive students to roadside recovery, apprenticeships and career opportunities, helping address the sector’s skills shortage. Highway Recovery unveils a highly specified DAF XF 530 fitted with Boniface Recoverer Trident equipment, combining heavy-duty lifting and winching capability with practical stainless-steel bodywork. A comprehensive RTX Stoneleigh preview highlights more than 350 exhibitors, live demonstrations, emerging technology and expert seminars. Further coverage profiles South East operators including Deadcert Recovery and ND Services, alongside Tow Show developments, industry news, training, products and essential supplier information.