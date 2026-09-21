This issue combines specialist training, new equipment and thought-provoking industry commentary. Join the winners of the IVR’s auction prize for two days of off-road driving and advanced winching at Coney Farm, featuring realistic recovery scenarios and a diverse selection of vehicles. Ashford Accident Repair Centre takes delivery of a bespoke Isuzu recovery truck built by J&J Conversions, while Fred Henderson examines the changing value of police recovery contracts. A report from the inaugural RTX Northern Ireland covers leading manufacturers, test drives and its Knowledge Zone programme. Tow Show developments, accident-repair insight, technical products, company news and operator services provide further essential reading.