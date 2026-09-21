This issue brings together business insight, industry support and four decades of recovery innovation. RISC receives a major donation following the Institute of Vehicle Recovery Gala Dinner, while Manchetts Recovery celebrates achieving FORS Bronze accreditation. An in-depth interview with auctioneer Malcolm Harrison traces his journey from operating trucks to building a leading commercial-vehicle auction business. Dave Bland Engineering marks 40 years of TowTrack development, reflecting on changing vehicles and operators’ evolving requirements. The IVR introduces easier access to open training courses and new specialist modules, while North West operator profiles, business-protection advice, equipment updates and Professional Recovery Tow Show news complete the issue.