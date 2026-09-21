Professional Recovery Magazine is the market leading independent magazine for the vehicle recovery industry in the UK.

Published 18 times a year it is ahead of its field in informing readers of the latest legislations, news and features from the recovery industry.

Professional Recovery has built an undeniable reputation for highlighting the issues around vehicle recovery in the UK and bringing its readers information on the latest technology in trucks and equipment.

The editorial team cover many thousands of miles each year interviewing industry leaders and bringing their views to its readers. Issues surrounding driver’s hours legislation and statutory charges have been investigated and the team continue to reflect the concerns of the industry.