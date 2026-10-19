CHRISTMAS, YOUR WAY! 130 pages of getting what you deserve! * Have yourself a very merry Kitschmas * Festive nutrition: it’s time to eat without guilt * Tis the season – Doctor’s advice on beating the lurgy * Plus! Cover star Donna Ashworth on a magical midlife * How to begin again, love yourself and enjoy the now * WIN! A cosy spa stay in Staffordshire London stay worth £520 * Plus! Ultimate Christmas gifting, Scottish comfort food, books, events, puzzles, gardening and much more *

