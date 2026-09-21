This issue celebrates Oprah Winfrey’s remarkable journey and enduring influence, while encouraging readers to make positive changes of their own. Learn to pack stylishly with ten versatile pieces, tackle unwanted facial hair and discover nutrition tips for supporting memory and reducing brain fog. Thoughtful features explore returning to intimacy, managing midlife anger, preventing burnout and trusting again after disappointment. One woman shares how she rebuilt her life after loss, while author Preethi Nair describes a transformative retreat in Kerala. Screen-free interiors, autumn gardening, South African wine, nourishing recipes and a restorative Cotswolds getaway add travel, food and home inspiration to the issue.