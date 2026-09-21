This issue features Lorraine Kelly on family, fun and finding joy, alongside uplifting ideas for looking and feeling younger. Find flattering swimwear, embrace silver hair and meet stylish women proving confidence has no age limit. A practical Life MOT offers six steps towards greater longevity, while Gabby Logan shares her midlife health game plan. Further features explore inflammation, fitness, inherited money habits and inviting love back into your life. Reconnect with nature through green sketching, enjoy a cycling adventure and step inside a peaceful coastal home in Norfolk. Italian recipes, gardening, English wine, books, beauty and a luxurious London escape provide more summer enjoyment.