This issue celebrates the unstoppable Hannah Waddingham and is packed with inspiration for embracing summer and starting afresh. Discover the power of pausing, learn how to ease anxiety dreams and follow one reader’s return to dating. Colourful fashion, confident styling, safe tanning and skin-boosting treatments provide seasonal beauty inspiration. Health features explore life after Long Covid, protein needs and reclaiming your identity once the family home grows quieter. Meet women who turned determination into new careers and businesses, including a 70-year-old adventurer who found healing in the desert. Floral interiors, abundant gardens, English sparkling wine, Malaysian recipes, books and puzzles complete the issue.