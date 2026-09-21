This issue celebrates confidence, reinvention and living brilliantly, led by a look at Jennifer Aniston’s enduring appeal. Explore post-menopausal intimacy, solutions for midlife sleep and the food swaps that may help reduce inflammation. Fashion Director Nicky Hambleton-Jones shares summer style inspiration and helps a reader rediscover herself after sight loss, while beauty features examine skin rejuvenation and artificial intelligence in cosmetics. Elsewhere, create a restorative retreat at home, tackle debt with a practical new mindset and meet women embracing adventure and major life changes. New Zealand, Skye, summer gardens, Napa Valley wines, easy recipes, books and puzzles complete the issue.