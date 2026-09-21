This issue showcases beautiful locations, award-winning homes and highlights from the World of Park & Leisure Homes Show. Discover the friendly community at Lion House Park, Regency Living’s luxurious coastal developments and a woodland park with fishing lakes in Lincolnshire. Further inspiration includes Dorset communities, seaside downsizing opportunities and an exceptional garden created with colour and devotion. Step inside Pathfinder’s Fletchers’ Farmhouse, the show-winning Berwick Carlyon and Wessex’s award-winning lodge. Reports from Stoneleigh cover new launches and the Park Home Champions celebration, while expert legal and insurance guidance, scam-avoidance advice, cookery, nature, finance and holiday-home news complete the issue.