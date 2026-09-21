This issue combines inspiring homes, welcoming communities and practical guidance for anyone considering park living. Visit Mandalay Park near Peterborough, Temple Grove close to London and beautiful residential developments in Wales, Suffolk, Somerset and Warwickshire. Explore the benefits of part exchange and step inside exciting leisure homes including Prestige’s affordable Dryft, Oakgrove’s Sequoia and the innovative Heptapod glamping pod. Summer park life, community events and marina living reveal the lifestyle’s many attractions, while expert coverage explains Qualifying Residents’ Associations and the holiday-home buying process. Cookery, barbecues, nature, finance, news and reader stories provide plenty more to enjoy.