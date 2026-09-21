This issue celebrates Wyldecrest Parks’ 25th anniversary and explores why more people are choosing residential park-home living. Tour attractive developments in Devon, Bedfordshire, Dorset and Essex, including New Park, Ashfield Park, Cauldron Barn Farm Park and Temple Grove. New-home inspiration comes from Wessex Unique Lodges, Foundry Park & Leisure Homes and Aspire’s luxurious Luma. There’s also a preview of the World of Park & Leisure Homes Show, practical buying and legal guidance, and advice on choosing a holiday home. East Devon and Bridlington provide holiday inspiration, while cookery, nature, finance and lifestyle features complete the issue.