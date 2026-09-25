Motorcycle Sport & Leisure November 2026 blends modern test rides with touring adventures and rider insight. Highlights include Honda’s retro-inspired CB1000F, Royal Enfield’s electric Flying Flea, a refreshed Triumph Trident 660, and a head-to-head battle between the Indian Sport Chief RT and Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST. The issue also features an exclusive Freddie Spencer interview, a look behind the scenes at the Bagger World Cup, touring stories from Spain, Portugal and Canada, plus practical riding kit advice.