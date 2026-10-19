Motorcycle Sport & Leisure

What is Motorcycle Sports & Leisure?

The original bike magazine, started in 1962 and still providing the most in-depth insight into the world of motorcycling. We have the latest motorcycle news, test rides and fascinating interviews with the top figures from the world of two wheels from championship winning racers to engineers and executives from the top manufacturers. There are touring tales from every corner of the globe, and strong views from our expert columnists. It doesn't matter what type of bike you've got, how you like to ride it or how experienced you are, MSL is the grown-up's magazine written for sheer motorcycling pleasure.

Why should you subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.