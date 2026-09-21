Motorcycle Sport & Leisure October 2026 blends road tests, touring inspiration and practical riding advice. Highlights include first rides on Norton’s new Atlas adventure bike, Suzuki’s SV-7GX sport-tourer, Triumph’s updated Scrambler 900 and Hero’s budget-friendly XPulse 200. The issue also explores Honda’s Rapid rider training programme, anti-rust protection, motorcycle communications technology, long-term bike tests and touring adventures across New Zealand, the Fens, Scotland and South West England.