This issue tests the upgraded Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to see how the popular entry-level sports tourer has evolved. Further road tests cover the four-cylinder QJ Motor SRK800, Honda’s Hornet E-Clutch and the exceptionally exotic Brough Superior RMB01, while Michelin’s Anakee Adventure 2 tyres are assessed on road and trail. Travel features cross the Channel, tackle desert terrain on Chinese 125s and explore Northern Ireland around the North West 200. Longer journeys head through France towards the Pyrenees and Alps. Readers will also find new products, legal guidance, historical insight, tested riding equipment and updates from the magazine’s varied long-term fleet.