This issue is packed with new motorcycles, led by BMW’s compact F 450 GS and its promise of accessible adventure. Kawasaki’s practical Z650 and the affordable Voge R625 represent the middleweight road-bike market, while the electric Honda WN7 offers a glimpse of motorcycling’s future. At the exotic end of the spectrum, the extraordinary Midual Type 1 combines engineering with art-deco style, and limited-edition Harley-Davidson tourers deliver grand American luxury. The BMW F 900 GS also faces a demanding test. Touring adventures visit the Ardennes, France, Germany and Bosnia, complemented by luggage advice, technical insight, legal guidance and long-term fleet reports.