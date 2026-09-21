This issue puts the latest machinery through its paces, including Honda’s XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, Triumph’s lively Trident 800 and the town-and-trail Rieju Aventura 307. Touring inspiration comes from an exploration of Wales aboard Ducati Multistrada V2s, alongside rides through Germany’s Eifel region, Wiltshire and the mountain cols of France. Readers can also venture inside the FIM Racing Motorcycle Museum, revisit the history of road racing and learn how to achieve the correct helmet fit. Long-term updates cover Suzuki, Honda and Triumph test bikes, with additional product reviews, legal guidance, tour-planning advice, technical insight and the latest motorcycling news.