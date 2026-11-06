MoreBikes November 2026 delivers a mix of new-bike first rides, practical riding skills and motorcycle adventure. Highlights include Triumph’s new Tracker 400, a deep dive into Michelin’s MotoGP tyre technology, and a review of the lightweight Zontes ZT125-X scooter. The issue also covers slow-speed riding techniques, a scenic Northern Ireland touring route, long-term tests of the Suzuki GSX-8T, the latest motorcycle news from BMW, Honda, Ducati and Kawasaki, plus legal advice, products and events.