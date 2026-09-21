What's in the issue
MoreBikes September 2026 celebrates motorcycling
in all its forms, from classic restorations to modern performance machines.
Highlights include the remarkable restoration story of a 1966 Triumph T120
Bonneville, a first ride review of the new Ducati Hypermotard V2, an extensive
look back at the golden age of Japanese grey imports, and a guide to buying
motorcycles through online auctions. The issue also features workshop advice on
chains and sprockets, long-term tests, custom projects, legal Q&A and rider
lifestyle stories.