What's in the issue

MoreBikes September 2026 celebrates motorcycling in all its forms, from classic restorations to modern performance machines. Highlights include the remarkable restoration story of a 1966 Triumph T120 Bonneville, a first ride review of the new Ducati Hypermotard V2, an extensive look back at the golden age of Japanese grey imports, and a guide to buying motorcycles through online auctions. The issue also features workshop advice on chains and sprockets, long-term tests, custom projects, legal Q&A and rider lifestyle stories.