This issue welcomes back Suzuki’s GSX-R1000R and puts the latest superbike through a demanding six-hour endurance race to discover how much it has evolved. At the opposite end of the adventure spectrum, the lightweight Rieju 307 Rally proves that exploring need not require a huge motorcycle. A scenic journey through Wales aboard Ducati’s Multistrada V2 supplies touring inspiration, while an important piece of racing history revisits Joey Dunlop’s TT-winning Honda SP-1 ahead of its sale. Readers can also explore the advantages of modern carbon wheels, enjoy rally action and catch up on new motorcycles, tested riding equipment and the latest industry news.