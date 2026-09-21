This issue tests the latest Yamaha R7 and investigates whether its expanded electronic package raises the popular sports bike to a new level. Adventure riders can discover the Voge DS800X Rally, a competitively priced machine designed to tackle both road miles and challenging terrain. A three-day journey covering 3,000 miles on three Suzukis provides inspiration for an unforgettable European road trip. Classic character comes from the James Captain, while a wild turbocharged Honda Grom demonstrates the possibilities of small-bike tuning. Readers will also find tested riding kit, practical equipment, product news and informed assessments of the newest motorcycles arriving on the market.