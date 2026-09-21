This issue tests Kawasaki’s new Z650S to discover whether the keenly priced middleweight can combine everyday usability with genuine entertainment. Honda’s Transalp E-Clutch also comes under scrutiny, revealing how its electronic clutch technology performs on an adventure bike. Behind the scenes at the Isle of Man TT, readers learn about the enormous organisation required to make the world’s greatest road race happen. Touring inspiration comes from a scenic ride through Dorset, while motorcycle history uncovers the lesser-known story behind the celebrated Norton Commando. There is also riding equipment, product testing, new-model information and the latest news from across the motorcycling world.