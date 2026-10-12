Model Engineer & Workshop November 2026 covers a broad range of engineering, machining and model-building projects. Highlights include testing the mechanical properties of 3D-printed steel parts, a review of the dual-extruder Bambu X2D 3D printer, the start of a large-scale Sherman Easy 8 tank build, continued construction of a BR Standard 2-6-0 locomotive, and improvements to a GWR Pannier Tank. The issue also features CNC machining with Fusion 360, a carbide-tipped marking gauge, hydrostatic transmissions and reports from IMLEC, LittleLEC and the Cardiff Rally.