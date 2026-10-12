What is Model Engineer & Workshop Magazine?

Model Engineer & Workshop reunites Model Engineer magazine, with over 125 years heritage of covering the creative mechanical hobby that shares its name and Model Engineers’ Workshop which covers all aspects of machining, tools and techniques.

If your hobby includes any aspects of engineering, the ME&W will have much interest to you in its pages. Bigger than either of its predecessors it has the space to cover all aspects of model engineering from traditional live steam models to gas turbines, from clocks to tookmaking. We look in depth at the skills you need to get the most out of your hobby: using and maintaining and improving lathes, mills and other workshop machines such as 3D printers and CNC. We also cover the widest range of workshop activities - traditional ones like casting, brazing and welding to modern skills like using embedded electronics. Finally, we keep you up to date with what's happening in the world of hobby engineering with our event reports, news features and reviews.

Why subscribe to Model Engineer & Workshop...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It is quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.