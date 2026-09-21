Model Engineer & Workshop October 2026 combines practical workshop projects, engineering history and advanced model-making techniques. Build the Fourunner Mk2 V4 steam engine, an air-powered hand engraver and a tailstock locking device, while learning electroforming and CNC machining skills. Features also include improvements to a pannier tank locomotive, the Silver Crest Class 1500 steam locomotive, hydrostatic transmission history, Bolton Steam Museum highlights, the Sweet Pea Rally and the annual Bradford Cup and Stevenson Trophy competitions.