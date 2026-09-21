This issue visits Britain’s largest collection of working stationary steam engines at Bolton Steam Museum and reports from the new South West Miniature Engineering Show. Workshop projects include a low-cost air-powered engraving tool, specialised 3D-printed storage and a classic tool-post indexing device with updated drawings. The LNER C53 steam tram receives its wooden body and finishing details, while locomotive work continues on the BR Mogul and Silver Crest Class 1500. Readers can also build Peter Stuart’s Fourunner Mk2 V4 oscillating engine, correct oversize reamers, temper homemade tools using oxidation colours and complete a tool-and-cutter grinder. Engineering history, hydraulics and club news round out the issue.