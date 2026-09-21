This issue combines live-steam engineering with ingenious solutions for the home workshop. Graeme Monk builds a dual-control 5-inch-gauge LNER C53 steam tram, while the Silver Crest BR Class 1500 project tackles its cylinders and reversing gear. Other engine work includes completing a beginner-friendly Clarkson horizontal engine, constructing a Buxton and Thornley brewery engine and making a rocking grate and ashpan for a BR Mogul. Practical advice covers improvised RPM measurement, 3D-printed workshop accessories, setting up second operations and repairing a mechanical variable-speed lathe drive. Hydraulics history, a garden harrow project, tool-and-cutter grinder plans, rally reports and club updates complete the edition.