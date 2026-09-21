This issue is packed with live-steam projects, workshop improvements and accessible engineering guidance. The BR Standard “Mogul” receives new firehole doors, while the Silver Crest BR Class 1500 gains motion work and a trial boiler fitting. Follow the unusual Fourunner V4 oscillating engine, connect a Hartnell governor to a tandem compound mill engine and begin modelling the characterful L&NWR locomotive Samson. Practical features cover Alibre Atom 3D CAD, machining and checking tapers, restoring monument clamps, improving an ML7 indexing extension and constructing a tool-and-cutter grinder. There is also model engineering from New Zealand, IMLEC information, readers’ tips and club news.