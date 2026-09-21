WHAT IS MODEL ENGINEER & WORKSHOP AND WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...









Model Engineer & Workshop reunites Model Engineer magazine, with over 125 years heritage of covering the creative mechanical hobby that shares its name and Model Engineers’ Workshop which covers all aspects of machining, tools and techniques.





WHY SUBSCRIBE TO MODEL ENGINEER & WORKSHOP?





ME&W is the leading magazine in the world of hobby engineering, every issue is packed with practical workshop advice, beginners guides and advanced techniques, tool and model designs, techniques for making, finishing and running models.



