Model Boats November 2026 celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of the model boating world. Highlights include a detailed step-by-step build guide for the Thames tug Cullamix, a feature on Billing Boats’ classic Danish fishing vessel Mary Ann, and a family-inspired conversion of Mountfleet Models’ Coastal Motor Boat kit into CMB 79A. The issue also reports from Blackpool 2026 and the Fuenlabrada Model Boat Meeting, showcases outstanding reader builds, and includes a free Vosper Mk 5 frigate pull-out plan.