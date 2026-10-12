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Model Boats

The first port of call for model boat enthusiasts everywhere.

What is Model Boats...

Model Boats is a friendly, inclusive, community-led magazine that welcomes everyone, from complete novice to the seasoned vet, aboard. As well as as including a FREE PLAN in every other issue, no aspect of the hobby is off the radar, with content embracing everything from scale static display models to radio-controlled, combustion engine-powered and steam-driven working renditions. From model yachting skills to Fast Electric thrills, we've got it covered! 

Why subscribe to Model Boats...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Model Boats

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£59.99
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£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
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£5.25 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24issues / one off payment
£128.99
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£5.37 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments 

£32.99
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£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£69.99
22% saving
£5.83 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.50 an issue
£6.50
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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