Model Boats October 2026 is packed with inspiring builds, restoration projects and modelling techniques. Highlights include a detailed build review of Billing Boats’ 1:33 scale CUX 87 shrimp cutter, a major restoration of the Norfolk Broads cruiser King of Hearts, and a scratch-built 1:12 scale Coastal Motor Boat. The issue also explores hull design fundamentals, photo-etch detailing, a superb Spanish minesweeper model, modifications to a Trumpeter HMS Warspite kit, steam engineering, club events and reader builds.