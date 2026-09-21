This issue includes a free pull-out plan and complete build instructions for Wivenhoe Lass, a charming working radio-controlled fishing boat. Learn how to design a hull and draw traditional lines plans through a clear picture-led guide, then follow builds of the historic paddle steamer SS Hjejlen and a scaled-up Veron Skid-Boat. Restoration comes to the fore with Brass Eskimo, while the magnificent Mount Stewart captures the final era of the wool cutters. Further maritime history explores El Submarino Peral, the world’s first electrically propelled submarine. Readers will also find steam advice, colourful collectables, event news, letters and inspiring models from fellow enthusiasts.