This issue celebrates craftsmanship across working boats, warships and traditional sailing vessels. A photo-led report captures the impressive models displayed at Bournville Model Boat Club’s Warship Day, while detailed builds feature the North Sea trawler Nordkap, Liberty ship Jeremiah O’Brien and Baltic barquentine Vickensund. A fascinating father-and-son project recreates wartime ferry TF3, and Billing Boats’ Danish rescue vessel Emile Robin takes shape from a 1:33-scale kit. Practical features review new 3D-printed RNLI crew figures, offer fresh fishing-boat detailing ideas and explain how to create a customisable sound module. Steam guidance, news, reader models and letters complete the edition.