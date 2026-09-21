This issue brings together fast patrol craft, traditional sailing vessels and practical modelling advice. Dave Wooley reports on his high-speed SRC90-E build, while Billing Boats’ classic American Phantom kit is brought vividly to life. Other featured projects include the Indian pilot brig Fame, a Dutch Vollenhovense Bol, an authentically constructed Kon-Tiki and the continuing build of an SS Unity-based tramp steamer. A much-loved 1960s pleasure-craft kit also returns in updated form. There is coverage from Intermodellbau in Dortmund, a review of the Hanboost ultrasonic knife, steam-valve guidance, maritime collectables, inspirational reader models and the latest news from across the hobby.